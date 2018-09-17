Shutdown observed: Mansehra traders oppose power supply to Torghar

MANSEHRA: The traders observed a complete shutdown strike against electricity supply to Torghar district from Darband feeder on Sunday.

“The people in Torghar district are using electricity through illegal connections. And we have been paying extra utility bills for line losses and facing prolonged loadshedding since long,” Abdul Zaman Tanoli, the district councilor, told a grand jirga to decide future line of action.

The traders, who observed shutdown strike, also attended a grand jirga along with people from different walks of life.

Abdul Zaman Tanoli said that their forefathers rendered great sacrifices and their agriculture land was inundated under Tarbela dam reservoir but even then they were facing prolonged loadshedding and paying extra utility bills. “This grand jirga demands the government to shift electricity supply from Darband feeder to Oghi gridstation so that they could enjoy acceptable loadshedding and utility bills,” said Tanoli.

Speaking on the occasion, general councillor Zahoor Muavia said that the traders observed a complete shutdown. And we will launch protest if the government didn’t meet their demand, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Roshan Zaman said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government should ensure uninterrupted electricity to Darband as graveyards of ancestors were submerged into Terbala dam supplying electricity to the entire country.