Minister lauds sacrifices of security forces for peace

CHARSADDA: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday said that the security forces had always rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

He was addressing as chief guest at the passing-out parade at the Frontier Constabulary Training Centre in Shabqadar.

Frontier Constabulary Commandant Liaqat Ali Khan and other senior FC officials were also present.

Member National Assembly Malik Anwar Taj, Members Provincial Assembly Arif Ahmadzai, Fazal Shakoor Khan and local councillors were also in attendance.

Shehryar Afridi inspected the parade while a smartly turned out contingent of the FC cops presented a salute to him.

Lauding the role and sacrifices of the FC in the war against terror, Shehryar Afridi said the security forces were fighting terrorism to restore peace and root out terrorism. He warned that strict action would be taken against the elements conspiring to create a disturbance.

The minister of state said the citizens should work hard to make Pakistan a developed country. He said that Pakistan desired cordial relations with all its neighbours on the basis of equality. In his address to the ceremony, FC Commandant Liaqat Ali said that 1172 recruits were being inducted into the Frontier Constabulary after completion of the training.