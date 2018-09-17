Upper Dir residents demand work on Sharmai powerhouse

DIR: People of Upper Dir have demanded authorities to begin construction work on 150 megawatts Sharmai hydro powerhouse to resolve energy crisis in the district.

The hydropower project had been approved about five years ago. However, construction work on it has not been started yet.

The completion of Sharmai powerhouse would fulfill the electricity demand Upper Dir.

The hydro powerhouse project, approved by the former provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, would be completed by the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (Pedo).

People of Upper Dir are disappointed by the delay in the construction work.

Shehzadullah, a resident of Dir city, said that people of Upper Dir were suffering due to unscheduled and load-shedding for more than 18 hours on a daily basis.

Ghulam Ghaus, another area resident, said that Sharmai powerhouse should be completed as soon as possible to remove sense of deprivation among locals.

Jehan Sher, a resident of Duro area, said that the government could control the energy crisis in the province and country through completion of such small powerhouses.

He said that Pedo and provincial government should expedite construction work on the powerhouse to help end load-shedding problem in the district. Sources in Pedo said that work on the project was to be started in December this year.