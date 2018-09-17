Five killed in roof collapse incidents

KALAYA/ NOWSHERA: Five persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in two separate roof collapse incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

Four members of a family, including two women and two children, were killed when the roof of a hose collapsed in Dopki village in Orakzai tribal district.

Local sources said the roof of the dilapidated house collapsed after a heavy downpour in Dopki village. As a result, four members of the family, including two women and two minor boys

Ayan, 4, and infant Sulaiman, were trapped under the debris.

Locals and the rescue team of Orakzai tribal district reached the spot, retrieved the body of those trapped persons and shifted them to hospital.

The deceased were laid to rest amid touching scenes.

Meanwhile, a child was killed and another sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident in Balo area of

Pabbi tehsil in Nowshera district.

It was learnt that a dilapidated house collapsed due to the torrent hailstorm and rain in Balo area. As a result, two children got stuck in the rubble.

The locals and Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and started the rescue operation. They retrieved the body of one Rasheed Khan, 3, while his brother Zakir Khan was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar in a serious condition.