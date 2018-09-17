Khattak vows zero tolerance for corruption

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said Sunday corruption would not be tolerated in the country.

He was addressing a reception at the ASC Colony where Mian Nauman Kakakhel and several others joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf along with supporters. Pervez Khattak said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked the central and provincial governments with ridding the country of corruption, nepotism and lawlessness.

The defence minister said the coalition of the opposition parties for the by-polls would miserably fail. He said the leaders of the opposition parties’ enjoyed privileges during their governments while Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers work 16 and 12 hours, respectively. Pervez Khattak said the real worth of the opposition parties would be revealed again in the upcoming by-polls.

He claimed that the PTI government introduced meritocracy, restored people self-respect, eliminated nepotism and that is why people put them at the helm of affairs again.