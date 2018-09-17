3 children among seven shot, injured by drunk

LAHORE: At least 15 people, including three children, were injured in different incidents here on Sunday.

Seven people, including three children, were wounded when a man, Malik Amir, under the influence, allegedly opened indiscriminate firing on Mast Iqbal Road, Factory Area. The victims included Aneeka, 7, Sadam Hussain, 8, Ahsan, 6, Sadiq, 60. They were admitted to hospital where the condition was Sadiq was stated to be precarious.

Locals staged a protest demonstration against the incident and blocked Ferozpur Road.

In another incident, four persons were injured in a fight with kicks, fists and sticks between two groups in the Qila Gujjar Singh area.

Similarly, four people were injured in a fight in a hospital. The hospital property was also damaged during the fight.