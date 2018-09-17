PM told of injustice with Sindh urban centres

KARACHI: The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan has emphasised to Prime Minister Imran Khan that Karachi is already putting its share towards the betterment of the country and now it was the federation’s turn to play its part for the city.

This was stated by MQM-P Convener and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday as he spoke to the media after an MQM-P delegation met with PM Imran Khan who was visiting the city.

The delegation comprising law minister Farogh Nasim, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, MQM coordination committee’s senior deputy convener Amir Khan, deputy convener Kanwar Naveed Jamil and members Faisal Sabzwari and Nasreen Jalil called on the PM at State Guest House.

“Karachi should get its due rights,” said Siddiqui. “We discussed the injustices done with the urban centres in Sindh with the PM on which he assured us that our concerns will addressed and the city will get a fair share in resources.”

He said they emphasised to the PM that Karachi had been playing its role in the country’s betterment and the federal government should redress the problems and fears its citizens are facing.

According to the MQM-P leader, the topic of Karachi’s controversial population results was also discussed.

MQM-P also raised the matter of missing persons from Karachi and Hyderabad and discussed a legislation to recover them, he said. According to the party, more than 100 of its workers have gone missing during the targeted operation in Karachi after they were allegedly picked by law-enforcement agencies.

Siddiqui said that the matter of the residents of government quarters who are being pressured to evacuate the houses on the Supreme Court’s orders was put up before the PM and he was advised to seek an alternative solution to the problem so that people could be saved from being homeless.

The MQM-P and PTI are coalition partners in the federal government.

On a question about Farooq Sattar, the party leader who has sidelined himself owing to differences with colleagues, Siddiqui said that he has already asked Sattar for a meeting and hoped that he will convince himself to return to the office. He, however, declined to comment on the reported offers to Sattar to switch to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and said that Sattar will decide his future himself.