CJ tells private hospitals to put their house in order

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday observed if private hospitals did not lower excessive charges of health services, the court would declare its verdict.

The CJP banned the commercialisation of all kind of properties in provincial capital and directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to furnish its policy as well as record of all commercialised properties.Expressing deep concern over irregular commercialisation being carried out in the city, the CJP hinted at striking down the policy and forming a larger bench to hear the case.

The two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan was hearing a suo motu notice about excessive price of health services in private hospitals, violation of building laws and lack of facilities, etc.

The bench took notice of the commercialisation issue after it was transpired to it that some city hospitals had violated LDA rules and residential areas were being used without getting approval from the authority.

“We are halting all kind of commercialisation in the entire city. It is a fraud to the residents of Lahore,” said the chief justice, the head of a two-judge bench assembled at Supreme Court’s Lahore registry.

Seemingly angry, Chief Justice Nisar observed that the mushroom commercialisation played havoc with the lives of citizens and ruined the beauty of a historical city. “Lahore is no more Lahore,” he expressed remorse.

The CJP directed LDA Director General Amina Imran Khan to submit on next hearing the commercialisation policy and record of properties commercialised in the city.

Earlier, representatives/CEOs of major private hospitals – Doctors Hospital, Hameed Latif Hospital, Surgimed Hospital, Umar Hospital, and others – appeared before the bench on being summoned and submitted their price lists for services being provided by them.

They submitted that they were providing healthcare facilities at cheaper rates than in other countries.

National Hospital Defence’s CEO Dr Sarwar told the bench that the private hospitals would be automatically closed down after improvement in condition of public hospitals. He said only rich people came to his hospital as the services they provided were expensive. To it, the chief justice asked him to think about serving common people instead of minting money only.

Mr Sarwar pointed out that he established a trust hospital in his native town – Vehari — where patients got free of cost treatment. Citing examples of other countries, he said business community and rich individuals should contribute to the private hospitals or establish their own.

Dr Ghazanfar Ali Shah of Doctors Hospital also defended expensive medical facilities at the hospital. He said they were delivering quality healthcare services, which were costly but still cheap if compared with other countries.

The chief justice, however, observed that the private hospitals had not been following standards of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) on healthcare services. He pointed out that a patient had to pay more than Rs100,000 for a one-day admission to a private hospital. Hospitals should not charge patients more than the rate set by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for treatment, Chief Justice Nisar remarked.

A patient who is admitted to hospital for 30 days is handed a bill of Rs4 million, Justice Nisar said, expressing objection.

He added that people from low-income backgrounds should also be considered while setting such high charges on medical treatment. He noted that canteens of private hospitals were selling water bottles at inflated rates like hotels and restaurants. He said the court had also received complaints about overcharging in medicines at pharmacies established inside these hospitals.

Justice Ahsan observed that the private hospitals had crossed the limit of reasonable price standards and become profit-making organisations. He said private hospitals charged overhead expenses in a bill up to 60 percent.

Chief Justice Nisar warned all hospital owners to make their house in order or the court would do the job. “You cannot enjoy unbridled freedom,” the chief justice reminded the hospitals. The court will announce a verdict if private hospitals do not review their rates, the chief justice observed. The chief justice remarked that private hospitals could not be given unlimited freedom.

LDA Director General Amina Khan who was also present in the court, apprised the bench about various irregularities committed by some hospitals.

Ms Khan told the bench that a team of the authority when visited the Doctors Hospital found various violation of building laws. The bench ordered the LDA to remove all illegal construction.

The chief justice also took notice of some private hospitals on the banks of drains and directed the secretary of Environment Protection Agency (EPA) to initiate actions against them as per environmental laws.

The CEOs of Surgimed Hospital, Hameed Latif Hospital, Omar Hospital and Midcity Hospital also appeared before the court and submitted their price lists. The bench directed the LDA to inspect all private hospitals and penalise them for illegal structure, if compoundable, otherwise, demolish the same.

About Hameed Latif Hospital, the bench directed the LDA to revisit an old work plan for demolition of its illegal structure and submit a compliance report. The chief justice observed that the hospital in question acquired adjacent bungalows and got them commercialised snatching peaceful life of people living in the area. The chief justice observed that if private hospitals could not provide medical treatment at reasonable rates, they should be closed. Even mineral water bottles were being sold at higher rates in hospitals, he added.

The chief justice observed that the owners of private hospitals charge patients over Rs100,000 to implant stents despite the court orders about charging patients reasonably. He remarked that the court did not want to close down their businesses, but hospitals should also mend their ways; otherwise, the court would issue its order. The bench adjourned hearing for a week and issued fresh notices to those hospitals which did not make appearance.