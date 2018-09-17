Relatives of deceased stage protest

MARDAN: The relatives of a patient, who died due to the alleged negligence of doctors at Mardan Medical Complex (MMC), staged a protest on Sunday to demand action against the medics.

Talking to reporters, Ali Rehman said his brother Sarfaraz Khan was suffering from fever. He added he shifted his brother to the MMC on Saturday. However, he added that the doctors at the hospital were not ready to treat him and were using delaying tactics.