Former CJ, LCCI delegation donate to dams fund

LAHORE: A delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar at the Lahore Registry Sunday and presented a cheque of Rs10 million as a donation to Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams fund. Former chief justice Irshad Hassan Khan also called on the chief justice and presented a cheque of Rs400,000 as donation to the dams’ fund. A delegation of M/s Roshan Packages Ltd also met with the chief justice and donated Rs1million for the dams fund. Author Qayyum Nizami also called on the chief justice and presented a cheque of Rs40,000 as donation to SC fund for construction of dams.
