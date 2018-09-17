Seminar on civil service reforms

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Provincial Management Service (PMS) Association on Sunday organized a seminar on civil service reforms that was attended by a large number of PMS officers. According to a press release, during the seminar, around 4,000 PMS/PCS officers of the country affirmed their commitment to promote good governance and efficient public service delivery all across Pakistan and continue performing their duties diligently, with the utmost dedication and to the best of their abilities. Representatives from PMS bodies of all the 4 provinces attended the seminar and expressed their views. Moreover, representatives of Federal Services e.g. Secretariat Group, Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service, IRS, etc also attended the seminar and appreciated the efforts of the All Pakistan PMS Association for highlighting the real issues and challenges. On the occasion, the PMS/PCS officers hoped that the newly-elected political administrations, at the federal as well as the provincial levels, shall uphold the promised high ideal of rule of law … the Constitution being the supreme law of the land. The attendance also highlighted the unconstitutional IPCC formula of 1993, devised by the caretaker regime of Mueen Qureshi, is violative of Article 240(b) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Through the unconstitutional IPPC formula, 700 DMG officers have got earmarked for themselves 5,000 posts across Pakistan including provincial posts, they contested.