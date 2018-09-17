Mon September 17, 2018
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

The messiah and the leper

Streamlining the EAC

New Pakistan, old hurdles

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today

20 injured as train derails near Attock

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2018

PTI not Karachi’s big party: Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not a big political party of Karachi, rather it has been made the big one.

Talking with the media persons at the Karachi Press Club on Saturday, he said the PTI always backed terrorists and also contested elections with the support of those elements. The minister said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) always played important role for the welfare of journalists and tried to solve their problems. Talking on water crisis, he said that this issue always remained controversial, adding that everyone has the right to express his views and difference of opinion over this issue. The minister earlier held a meeting with the governing body of the Karachi Press Club. He assured the members of the governing body that the PPP would play its role in resolving their residential problems.

