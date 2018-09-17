3 of a family die in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: Three persons of the same family were killed when a speeding car collided with a truck at Khazana in Lower Dir on Sunday, officials said. They said the car collided head-on with the truck at Khazana and its three occupants died on the spot. The dead were identified as Muskan, 18, Tufail, 16, and a four-year-old baby boy. The deceased, residents of Kandaro, were going to receive their family members, who were returning after performing Haj.
