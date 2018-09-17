Mon September 17, 2018
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

The messiah and the leper

Streamlining the EAC

New Pakistan, old hurdles

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today

20 injured as train derails near Attock

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2018

Minister for providing all facilities at Baba Fareed shrine

PAKPATTAN: Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Sunday paid a surprise visit to the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Masood Ganj Shakar.

He asked the Auqaf Department to provide all facilities to devotees during the Urs of Hazrat Baba Fareed. Department Administrator Babar Sultan And manager Gulab Arshad said that 100 fans had been installed in the shrine while three water coolers were also installed for the devotees.

The minister directed cleaning the washrooms and toilets. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 district officer Dr Ehtesham has said that all rescue equipment is functioning during the Urs of Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Masood Ganj Shakar.

BOGUS CHEQUE: A case of bogus cheque was reported here on Sunday. Reportedly, accused trader M Asif of Pattoki got the loan of Rs150,000 from Muneer Ahmed of Chak 31/EB and gave a cheque. The cheque was dishonoured due to low amount in the account.

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyan' denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

