Minister for providing all facilities at Baba Fareed shrine

PAKPATTAN: Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Sunday paid a surprise visit to the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Masood Ganj Shakar.

He asked the Auqaf Department to provide all facilities to devotees during the Urs of Hazrat Baba Fareed. Department Administrator Babar Sultan And manager Gulab Arshad said that 100 fans had been installed in the shrine while three water coolers were also installed for the devotees.

The minister directed cleaning the washrooms and toilets. Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 district officer Dr Ehtesham has said that all rescue equipment is functioning during the Urs of Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Masood Ganj Shakar.

BOGUS CHEQUE: A case of bogus cheque was reported here on Sunday. Reportedly, accused trader M Asif of Pattoki got the loan of Rs150,000 from Muneer Ahmed of Chak 31/EB and gave a cheque. The cheque was dishonoured due to low amount in the account.