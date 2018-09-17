Demo against rising crime

OKARA: Residents of Shergarh, Habibabad and other areas blocked Shergarh-Habibabad link road, burnt tyres and protested against the daily crime incidents on the road. Due to narrow road, the criminals easily intercepted the vehicles. Heavy trailers from Depalpur and Hujra Shah Moqeem used this short route to come on GT Road. The protesters termed the road as the killer road as innumerable lives had been lost in accidents or crime incidents. After long negotiation with the protesters, police got cleared the road.

WOMAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A 23-year-old divorcee woman shot herself dead over a domestic dispute at Chak 53/3R. Najma got divorce from her husband sometime back and was living a hard life with her parents. On Saturday evening, in utter tension she picked up the gun of her father and shot herself dead. Cantt police shifted the body to the DHQ hospital for autopsy.

YOUTH ELECTROCUTED: A youth was electrocuted while working on a welding machine at Ratta Khanna Road, Depalpur on Sunday. Suddenly, Aslam received an electric shock and fell unconscious but died in the way to hospital.