PTI foreign funding: ECP scrutiny committee yet to submit audit report

ISLAMABAD: The audit report of the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the bank statements on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) foreign funding is still awaited despite passage of more than two months.

The committee was given mandate by the Election Commission to furnish a scrutiny report on the PTI’s bank statements. The three-member panel was formed on March 27 this year to scrutinise the PTI foreign funding accounts and submit its findings in one month. The committee held its first meeting on April 3, however, due to lack of cooperation from the PTI to submit its accounts and bank statements, the timeframe of the committee was extended by another two months to be concluded on July 3. However, despite the extension, the PTI apparently continued to stall submission of its accounts including bank statements sought by the committee for the period of 2009 to 2013. Between April and end of June this year, the committee met 19 times with little progress, as the PTI allegedly continued to delay and stall the proceedings by refusing to submit the accounts sought by the committee for scrutiny.

Finally, the Election Commission decided to request the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to produce the same under powers vested in it under Article 220 of the Constitution. Accordingly, the State Bank directed all the scheduled banks of Pakistan to submit the PTI accounts to the Election Commission by July 16 this year. It was learnt that that all the PTI bank statements from 2009 to 2013 were accordingly submitted to the Election Commission. However, the ECP scrutiny committee, headed by Director General Law M Arshad and two auditors from the armed forces, is yet to scrutinise and finalise the findings. Since November 2014, when the foreign funding case was first filed, the PTI has repeatedly challenged the jurisdiction of the Election Commission to scrutinise the PTI accounts and challenged the PTI membership of the petitioner Akbar S Babar.

Afterwards, the Election Commission and subsequently the Islamabad High Court passed more than one judgments validating the Election Commission’s jurisdiction and the PTI membership of the petitioner. The last PTI writ petition in the IHC challenging the formation of the ECP scrutiny committee to audit the PTI foreign funding and party membership of Akbar S Babar was dismissed by a single bench of IHC on July 24 this year.

Similarly, all previous PTI attempts challenging Election Commission’s jurisdiction and PTI membership of the petitioner have failed and the matter resolved in favour of the petitioner Babar including the Election Commission verdict on May 8, 2017 and IHC judgement on July 24, 2018. But, contrary to its stated public position of not challenging the ECP’s right to scrutinise its accounts, the PTI once again challenged the single bench IHC verdict by filing the fifth writ petition this time before a division bench of the IHC which is scheduled for hearing tomorrow (Tuesday). The foreign funding case was filed in November 2014 by Babar after developing differences with party Chairman Imran Khan over alleged corruption and other illegalities in PTI funds. The party has denied out rightly any wrongdoing in foreign funding.