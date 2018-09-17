UAE offers residency-visa for retired expats

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has passed a law that allows expatriates to stay in the country after retirement if they own a property valued 2 million dirhams ($544,510). The UAE Cabinet approved a law to provide special residency-visa privileges for expats retirees over the age of 55 years for a period of five years, with the possibility of renewal, according to specific conditions.