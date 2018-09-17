Three provincial assemblies rejected KBD: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) rejected construction of Kalabagh Dam, saying that raising a disputed issue of Kalabagh Dam is only to further divide the nation. "Imposing a disputed dam on the Parliament and the people of Pakistan is utter disrespect of the nation," said Senator Sassi Palijo in a statement on Sunday. She said that provincial assemblies of three provinces had already rejected Kalabagh Dam and whoever supported this rejected dam would face strong resistance. She said that the people of Sindh are faced with acute water shortage and only 30% of land was cultivated this year. She said that talking about Kalabagh Dam amounts to rub salt on the wounds of the people of Sindh. Senator Palijo said that because of lack of water downstream Kotri Barrage thousands of land in Thatta and Badin has been eaten by the sea water. She said that according to international law Sindh has the most right of use of water.