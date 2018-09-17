Mon September 17, 2018
Agencies
September 17, 2018

Alvi addresses Parliament’s joint sitting today

ISLAMABAD: After initially postponing parliament’s joint session for two day, now President Arif Alvi, on the proposal of the government, convened a joint session of the two Houses on September 17, (Monday). The regular sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate will be held on September 18 (Tuesday). The formal commencement of the new presidential year, which is to start with the address of the new president, was putt off for two days on September 12 owing to the demise of former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz. Lately, the announcement was made by the government to hold the joint session of Parliament on September 17. Under Article 56(3) of the Constitution, the president is required to address a joint sitting of parliament at the beginning of the parliamentary year. It states: “At the commencement of the first session after each general election to the National Assembly and at the commencement of the first session of each year, the president shall address both the Houses assembled together.”

This is supposed to be the maiden address of President Arif Alvi to parliament after his election as 13th president of the country on September 4. He is likely to face a noisy opposition protest as in the past opposition members also lodged a strong noisy protests during presidential addresses.

President Alvi will become the 9th president to address the joint parliamentary session. Previously, eight presidents have addressed the parliament for a total of 27 times.

