Gonzalez, Gurriel power Astros past D-backs

NEW YORK: Marwin Gonzalez and Yuli Gurriel keyed three-run innings with two-run singles, and the Houston Astros squared their interleague series with the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks with a 10-4 victory on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros (93-55) broke free offensively and extended their lead in the American League West over the Oakland Athletics to 3 1/2 games in the process. The Athletics fell 7-5 to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Diamondbacks (78-71) fell four games back of Los Angeles in the National League West and 3 1/2 back of Colorado in the hunt for the second NL wild card.

Leading 2-1 in the fourth, the Astros finally struck a big blow against Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Godley (14-10), who issued six walks over three innings yet kept the damage at a minimum. Gonzalez penalized Godley for surrendering consecutive one-out singles to George Springer and Jose Altuve with a line drive that cleared the leaping attempt of Arizona right fielder Steven Souza Jr. Gurriel followed with a single that Souza misplayed into a two-base error, enabling Gonzalez to score from first and the Astros to extend their lead to 5-2.Godley departed after the Gurriel single having allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and six walks over 3 2/3 innings.