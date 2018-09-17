A number of surprises in Lahore racesBy

LAHORE: There were several surprises in the day’s race at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday with win for some unknown horses, second favourites jumping to the top and even fluke-makers claiming number one place.

An unexpected win was seen by Daniel Bryan in the first race with Mozrat becoming second and out of sorts Crazy Cat Lady claiming third place. However, the favourite Golden Apple slipped to fourth position.

Similarly the second race too had a winner in Music Boy with the place claimed by Al Ilan 2nd and favourite Bright Life was pushed by these to the third position.

In the third race, expecatation for a surprise performance was on Owais e Bakkar and it proved that it has no match. It was followed by Dil De Ruba at second place with favourite Aie Sawair rolled down to third position.

In the fourth race of the day, Sky Link jumped to the top position with both Satpara and Candle surprising everyone to get second and third positions respectively.Only the fifth and final race to some extent went by the book with favourite Kastoori winning it, Helena becoming second but Moon Soon was a surprise third.