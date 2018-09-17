Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

Sports

AB
Asher Butt
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

A number of surprises in Lahore racesBy

LAHORE: There were several surprises in the day’s race at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday with win for some unknown horses, second favourites jumping to the top and even fluke-makers claiming number one place.

An unexpected win was seen by Daniel Bryan in the first race with Mozrat becoming second and out of sorts Crazy Cat Lady claiming third place. However, the favourite Golden Apple slipped to fourth position.

Similarly the second race too had a winner in Music Boy with the place claimed by Al Ilan 2nd and favourite Bright Life was pushed by these to the third position.

In the third race, expecatation for a surprise performance was on Owais e Bakkar and it proved that it has no match. It was followed by Dil De Ruba at second place with favourite Aie Sawair rolled down to third position.

In the fourth race of the day, Sky Link jumped to the top position with both Satpara and Candle surprising everyone to get second and third positions respectively.Only the fifth and final race to some extent went by the book with favourite Kastoori winning it, Helena becoming second but Moon Soon was a surprise third.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC