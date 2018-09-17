Vito-inspired La Rochelle extend Perpignan woes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: La Rochelle’s former All Black Victor Vito inspired his side to a 37-10 victory over Perpignan on Sunday, the newly-promoted Top 14 side’s fourth straight defeat. Home fly-half Ihaia West and Jonathan Bousquet traded early penalties in an error-strewn match that was tight until the hour mark. A key moment, however, saw skipper Vito, who won 33 All Blacks caps and was a member of the double Rugby World Cup-winning squads, opted to kick for touch with a penalty instead of going for the posts, and the New Zealander’s choice paid off after a knock-on at the resulting line-out.
As Perpignan’s scrum wheeled, Vito deftly snapped the ball between his legs -- American football-style -- to Arthur Retiere, who took and passed in one step, in the process drawing Bousquet and allowing Vincent Rattez to dart in for a try converted by West. Although game Perpignan responded early in the second-half through a Tom Ecochard try with the La Rochelle defence stretched, it was only a matter of time before the floodgates opened.
First Fijian Kini Murimurivalu muscled over from short range for La Rochelle, and then Geoffrey Doumayrou in front of 16,000 fans at a sun-kissed Stade Marcel-Deflandre. Perpignan conceded a penalty try before Kiwi hooker Hikairo Forbes was bundled over for the home side’s fifth try at the whistle. It meant a fourth defeat for Perpignan after previous losses to Stade Francais, Agen and Lyon, while it was a second victory for La Rochelle.
Saturday saw replacements Yohan Beheregaray and Greig Laidlaw help Clermont grab a 27-23 victory at Pau to make it four straight Top 14 wins. Reigning champions Castres jumped to second in the table with a 29-13 win over newly-promoted Grenoble, who like Perpignan have lost four games on the trot. Castres are level on points with Toulouse, who dispatched Racing 92 30-17, and just ahead of Lyon, who took revenge for a heavy defeat in last season’s playoffs as they crushed beaten finalists Montpellier 55-13 to make it back-to-back wins.
