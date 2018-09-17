Ramos salvages some pride for Spain in Davis Cup semifinal

PARIS: Albert Ramos won a meaningless point for Spain when he beat France’s Richard Gasquet on Sunday in the Davis Cup semifinal in Villeneuve d’Ascq.

France had clinched an unassailable 3-0 lead on Saturday when veteran duo Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut beat Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers in the doubles. That meant Sunday’s reverse singles were played in a curtailed format and, after both players had won one set, Ramos took the match in a super tie-break, 1-6, 6-4 (14-12).

Nicholas Mahut of France faces Marcel Granollers in the final singles. In the final, France will face either Croatia or the USA who were tied at 2-2 in Zadar after Sam Querrey beat Marin Cilic in Sunday’s first singles.