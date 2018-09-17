Ramos salvages some pride for Spain in Davis Cup semifinal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Albert Ramos won a meaningless point for Spain when he beat France’s Richard Gasquet on Sunday in the Davis Cup semifinal in Villeneuve d’Ascq.
France had clinched an unassailable 3-0 lead on Saturday when veteran duo Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut beat Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers in the doubles. That meant Sunday’s reverse singles were played in a curtailed format and, after both players had won one set, Ramos took the match in a super tie-break, 1-6, 6-4 (14-12).
Nicholas Mahut of France faces Marcel Granollers in the final singles. In the final, France will face either Croatia or the USA who were tied at 2-2 in Zadar after Sam Querrey beat Marin Cilic in Sunday’s first singles.
