CAA makes it to PPL

LAHORE: Civil Aviation Authority beat Asia Ghee Mills 1-0 securing their place in PPPL for the first time. Playoffs for 12th Pakistan Premier League (PPL) kicked off here in Lahore on Sunday. According to the details PFF has announced playoffs to make the league more inclusive as football remained halted during the last 3-1/2 years. in Pakistan. In all 8 teams are part of the playoffs with winners to qualify for PPL 2018. It is significant that with the inclusion of 4 teams from playoffs, the total number will come to 16 teams in PPL 2018.