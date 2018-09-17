Pioneer Club triumphant

LAHORE: Pioneer Cricket Club defeated Dharampura Sports by three wickets in a friendly match here at Mazrat Mian Mir Stadium on Sunday.Scores: Dharampura Sports gathered 354 runs for all in 29.4 overs (Hashim 60, Safiullah Khan 80, Sufian Liaqat 3/90, Babar Khan 4/85, Mohammad Shoaib 3/68). Pioneer achieved 355 in 27.2 over for the loss of seven wickets (Mohammad Awais 120, Nadeem Javed Butt 40, Hameed Khan 3/63.