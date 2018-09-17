Mon September 17, 2018
September 17, 2018

Hansen rues All Blacks decisions

WELLINGTON: The All Blacks players and coach were at loggerheads Sunday as they debated whether they should have attempted a potential match-winning drop goal in their upset loss to the Springboks in Wellington. For the final four minutes of Saturday’s Test, and trailing by two points, the All Blacks unleashed an ultimately fruitless battering of the Springbok line in search of a try.

In the wake off the 36-34 loss, scrumhalf TJ Perenara maintained the onfield decision not to go for a drop goal was “still the right call”. But coach Steve Hansen saw it differently. “Should we have drop-kicked a goal? Yep, of course we should have. And we had plenty of opportunity to and we didn’t organise ourselves,” he said.

It was a decision which lit up social media, with rugby pundits overwhelmingly agreeing the All Blacks should have gone for the three points when they were on offer. But with All Blacks kicker Beauden Barrett having an off night, and Damian McKenzie spilling the ball metres short of the line in the final play of the game, Hansen said the drop goal issue was not the reason why they lost. “With 10 minutes to go we could’ve won it twice over. We had plenty of opportunities, we just didn’t close it out and there’s the biggest learning,” he said. “What have we got to do when the clock’s running down (and) the scoreboard’s against us?“We’ve just got to take a big breath and do things right and be clinical and, if we’d done that last night, we would’ve won the game. But we didn’t.”

