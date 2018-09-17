Islam, Hassain excel in Royal Palm Golf

LAHORE: Islam Nazir and Hassain Hamid did well in a well-contested Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf event held at the par-72 Royal Palm Golf Course.

Those who lined up for achieving honours in this much sought after golf competition included many single handicappers and quite a few highly talented double digit handicap golf players. No doubt the pressure of competition was visible throughout the 18 holes race for honors at the demanding Royal Palm Golf Course.

Whereas many of the eager competitors failed in their efforts to hit accurate shots, there were others who performed brilliantly, and outwitted the challenge of the golf course. Abdul Islam Nazir was consistent during the 18 holes and so was young Hussain Hamid. Both these powerful hitters of the ball remained in the winning race till the very end and interestingly Islam ended the 18 holes with a gross score of 80 and the same gross score was also achieved by Hussain Hamid.

The winning top position in gross section of handicap 0-12 was awarded to Abdul Islam Nazir as he had a better score on the back nine. Hussain ended up as the runners up in this section of the competition.

In the amateur net category of handicap 0-12, the successful one turned out to be Hassan Hamid. He is a youngster with immense talent and manages to emerge as a top performer whenever he competes. Here again he took home the first net prize with a score of net 73. The net runner up was Tariq Mushtaq with a score of net 77.

Other events: Handicap 13-18; Gross winner, Zafar Haider; Gross r/up, Shahid Gondal; Net winner, Ahmed Baksh; Net r/up, Rana Imran; Senior section; Gross winner, Irfan Raja; Gross r/up, Naseer Akhter; Net winner, Zia Maqbool; net r/up, Imran Mairaj; Handicap 19-24; Net winner, Ali Zaidi; Ladies section winner, Mina Abid Aziz.