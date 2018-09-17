Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Islam, Hassain excel in Royal Palm Golf

LAHORE: Islam Nazir and Hassain Hamid did well in a well-contested Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf event held at the par-72 Royal Palm Golf Course.

Those who lined up for achieving honours in this much sought after golf competition included many single handicappers and quite a few highly talented double digit handicap golf players. No doubt the pressure of competition was visible throughout the 18 holes race for honors at the demanding Royal Palm Golf Course.

Whereas many of the eager competitors failed in their efforts to hit accurate shots, there were others who performed brilliantly, and outwitted the challenge of the golf course. Abdul Islam Nazir was consistent during the 18 holes and so was young Hussain Hamid. Both these powerful hitters of the ball remained in the winning race till the very end and interestingly Islam ended the 18 holes with a gross score of 80 and the same gross score was also achieved by Hussain Hamid.

The winning top position in gross section of handicap 0-12 was awarded to Abdul Islam Nazir as he had a better score on the back nine. Hussain ended up as the runners up in this section of the competition.

In the amateur net category of handicap 0-12, the successful one turned out to be Hassan Hamid. He is a youngster with immense talent and manages to emerge as a top performer whenever he competes. Here again he took home the first net prize with a score of net 73. The net runner up was Tariq Mushtaq with a score of net 77.

Other events: Handicap 13-18; Gross winner, Zafar Haider; Gross r/up, Shahid Gondal; Net winner, Ahmed Baksh; Net r/up, Rana Imran; Senior section; Gross winner, Irfan Raja; Gross r/up, Naseer Akhter; Net winner, Zia Maqbool; net r/up, Imran Mairaj; Handicap 19-24; Net winner, Ali Zaidi; Ladies section winner, Mina Abid Aziz.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC