Mon September 17, 2018
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

Sports

A
Agencies
September 17, 2018

Share

Maxwell finishes his losing week as winner

SYDNEY: On an opening day of the Australian domestic season so early it could only have been played in far north Queensland, its new possibilities were exemplified by the displays of Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson as the bulwarks of a Victorian innings that proved just stout enough to see off Queensland in seam and swing-friendly conditions.

For Maxwell, it wasn't quite the hundred that he has been told he must make in far more frequent fashion to make it into Justin Langer's preferred Australian teams, but plenty noted it was almost worth three of the 30-plus scores that have apparently become a key metric in determining a batsman's ability to avert collapses.

That is exactly what Maxwell and Maddinson, in his first game for Victoria after becoming unwanted by New South Wales, were confronted with at 4 for 66, and their stand of 121 was critical to lifting the state to an ultimately sufficient 240 in Townsville. While Mark Steketee pouched four wickets for Queensland, the Australia paceman Billy Stanlake was expensive, and was also fortunate when Cameron White was able to get a glove to an accidental beamer that may otherwise have caused grievous injury.

At the end of a week in which he was discarded from the Test squad, Maxwell spoke happily of making runs, bailing out his team and ultimately winning - a sensation he noted had been somewhat missing from his experience of 2018 so far. He also contended that if he is to return to international cricket in the longer formats, he would first have to let go of his earlier visions of a key role in the UAE against Pakistan in the absences of the banned Steven Smith and David Warner.

“From the position the game was in I think coming out at three-for in the Powerplay and the ball was nipping around, doing all sorts out there, it was nice to get through that, put on a partnership with Maddo and give us something to bowl at. I think you're always wary of when it seams in the morning that it's going to flatten out in the arvo.

Luckily enough it still seamed about for them [batting] and we were able to get enough wickets to really drive the game. So it was nice to get some runs and start the tournament off well. Queensland's innings mirrored Victoria's in its struggles against the new and moving ball, particularly in the hands of the young allrounder Will Sutherland, who Maxwell likened to the similarly rangy John Hastings in his height, bounce, late movement and accuracy. Also of interest was the flighted leg spin of Tom O'Connell, who returned a very creditable 2 for 42 on his state debut, including key wicket of another Test team discard Joe Burns just as he and Mitchell Swepson threatened a rearguard. Scores: Glenn Victoria 240 (Maxwell 80, Maddinson 68, Steketee 4-35) beat Queensland 227 (Swepson 77, Sutherland 5-45) by 13 runs.

Latest News

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyan' denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC