Bye’s late equaliser helps Revs draw LAFC

LOS ANGELES: Brandon Bye scored in the 82nd minute Saturday as the visiting New England Revolution earned a 1-1 tie with Los Angeles Football Club.

After handing New York City FC their first home loss in their last road match on September 5, the Revolution were able to hang around with LAFC before getting their reward against one of the Western Conference leaders.

Bye scored his first career goal, heading home a shot off a pass from forward Teal Bunbury, and the defense survived a late rush. Cristian Penilla nearly gave New England the victory in stoppage time, but his right-footed shot hit off the right post. LAFC's Marco Urena scored his first goal of the season nine minutes into the

After a scoreless and physical first half, LAFC showed a sense of urgency cearly in the second half, nearly getting a goal in the 50th minute from Lee Nguyen, who whiffed with his right foot on a point-blank shot against his former club. Four minutes later, LAFC were on the attack again, with Diego Rossi feeding Urena on the left side of the box.