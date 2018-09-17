Puig hits 3 HRs, Dodgers atop NL West

NEWE YORK: Yasiel Puig hit three home runs for the first time in his career on Saturday to give him five homers in two days and added seven RBIs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers grabbed sole possession of first place in the National League West with a 17-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cody Bellinger homered and drove in six runs, and Manny Machado also went deep as the Dodgers passed Colorado in the division.The Rockies lost late to San Francisco and are a half-game up on the Cardinals for the second wild card. The Dodgers have won the first three games of a four-game series at St.Louis after the Cardinals earned a three-game sweep at Los Angeles last month.

The Dodgers have outscored the Cardinals 29-11 in the series. Puig went deep in the fourth, fifth and eighth innings to give him 21 home runs on the season.He had a chance for a fourth home run in the ninth inning but popped out to shortstop.

Giants 3, Rockies 0Madison Bumgarner extended his consecutive-innings scoreless streak at home to 20 and helped his own cause with a double, delivering San Francisco a second straight shutout over Colorado.

Bumgarner (6-6), who had blanked Arizona and Houston for seven innings apiece in his previous two home games, limited the Rockies to five hits in his six-inning effort. He walked one and struck out two.

After Bumgarner left a 3-0 game, Tony Watson struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh inning, Mark Melancon pitched around a Nolan Arenado double in the eighth and closer Will Smith worked a one-hit ninth for his 12th save.

Astros 10, Diamondbacks 4Marwin Gonzalez and Yuli Gurriel keyed three-run innings with two-run singles, and Houston squared its interleague series with visiting Arizona.The Astros broke free offensively and extended their lead in the American League West over Oakland to 3 1/2 games in the process.