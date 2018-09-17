Fractured wrist leaves Tamim’s Asia Cup campaign in doubt

DUBAI: In what comes as a huge setback to an already injury-hit Bangladesh, opener Tamim Iqbal is all but ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup with a fractured wrist.

The scans on Saturday have confirmed the fracture but captain Mashrafe Mortaza reckoned Bangladesh will 'find out how bad it is' in two days. There's a scheduling advantage for Bangladesh, as their next group stage fixture is on September 20. “We still don't know what's going on with him. The scan has to be done again, in two days. There's a little fracture for sure, but we have to find out how bad it is. Not having him is a big blow but we have some players in the bank,” Mortaza said.

The left-handed batsman was struck on his left wrist after missing a pull off Suranga Lakmal in the second over of Bangladesh's game against Sri Lanka on Saturday (September 15). Having left the field soon after suffering the blow, Tamim went straight to a hospital and had an X-Ray which revealed a fracture. He was later spotted with a sling around his left arm but came out to bat again, he batted with a heavy taping on the first two fingers of his left hand and his fractured wrist.

It has been learnt from an official source that Tamim's injury would prevent his participation in the upcoming Asia Cup games, Bangladesh team manager Khaled Mahmud, like Mortaza, said that the team is still awaiting more details.

Tamim wasn't in the best of fitness even before the opening game of the Asia Cup. He had sustained an injury on his right hand index finger during a fielding drill on August 28 and hadn't practiced since, and Mominul Haque was flown in as a possible replacement.

Apart from Tamim's injury, Bangladesh are also struggling with the fitness of few other players including seniors like Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. Shakib has been nursing an injury to his left little finger for a few months and had even contemplated missing the Asia Cup to undergo a surgery before deciding to postpone it.