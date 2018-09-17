Mon September 17, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2018

PTV bowlers put to sword by Pindi batsmen

ISLAMABAD: Raw and young Rawalpindi Region batsmen put PTV bowlers to sword on the opening day of four-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Pindi Stadium Sunday.

Rawalpindi reached 239 for 4 at the draw of stumps on the opening day and had it not been to the controversial caught behind of Haseeb Azam (75) in the dying moments of the opening day, Rawalpindi would have achieved even better position.

Haseeb smashed eight fours during his 205-ball innings that held Rawalpindi innings together. Together with Tayyab Riaz (68), Haseeb put on 100 runs for the third wicket and another 69 for the fourth wicket with Mukhtar Ahmad (52 not out).

Tayyab hammered 10 boundaries in his innings and took the crease when score was just four runs with opener Sarmad Hameed (4) falling victim to Tabish Khan (3-68) the only bowler of any value for PTV.

Others got hammered all around and looked rusty and amateur most of the time. Mukhtar who was at the crease took 65 balls to reach his fifty striking ten boundaries in the process.

Scores: Rawalpindi 239 for 4 in 90 overs (Haseeb Azam 75, Tayyab Riaz 68, Mukhtar Ahmad 52 not out, Tabish Khan 3-68).

Scores of other matches: At National Stadium Karachi: ZTBL 207 all out in 75.4 overs: (Usman Ashraf 86 not out, Anus Mustafa 56, Adeel Malik 4-38, Israr Ahmed Khan 2-27, Anwar Ali 2-45) Karachi Region White 26-0 in 12 overs.

At Multan Cricket Stadium Multan: Multan Region 143 all out in 68 overs: (Imran Rafiq 44, Kashif Bhatti 5-33, Sohail Khan 3-32) SSGCL 75-2 in 20 overs: (Awais Zia 33 not out, Ahsan Baig 2-15).

ATLCCA Ground Lahore: WAPDA 215-5 in 89.5 overs: (Salman Butt 129, Muhammad Saad 37, Asad Ullah 2-27, Zafar Gohar 2-67) vs Lahore Region Blues.

At Gaddafi Stadium Lahore: HBL 325-5 in 90 overs: (Abid Ali 131, Rameez Aziz 53*,Imran Farhat 47, Muhammad Waheed 2-66) vs Lahore Region White.

At Iqbal Cricket Stadium Faisalabad: NBP 106 all out in 38 overs: (Rameez Raja 29, Altaf Ahmed 3-20, Nasir Ahmed 3-24, Taj Wali 3-45) Peshawar Region 125-9 in 39 overs: (Ashfaq Ahmed 35, Musaddiq Ahmed 23, Attaullah 5-29, Mir Hamza 3-29)

At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad: Islamabad Region 108-9 (Zohaib Ahmed Retired hurt) in 36 overs: (Muhammad Nadeem 36, Aziz Ullah 4-36, Rahat Ali 3-37) SNGPL 196-3 in 48 overs: (Muhammad Hafeez 63, Asad Shafiq 38 not out).

