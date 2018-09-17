Pakistan thrash Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener

DUBAI: Former champions Pakistan thrashed an inexperienced Hong Kong by eight wickets in a one-sided match to open their Asia Cup campaign in style on Sunday.

Pakistan’s bowling attack was too hot to handle for Hong Kong in Dubai as Usman Shinwari finished with 3-19 and Hasan Ali took 2-19, while leg-spinner Shadab Khan managed 2-31 to bowl Hong Kong out for 116 in 37.1 overs.

Pakistan then completed the chase comfortably for the loss of opener Fakhar Zaman (24) and Babar Azam (33), while Imam-ul-Haq finished on 50 not out after just 23.4 overs.

It proved another cakewalk for Pakistan, like their two previous victories against Hong Kong, by 173 runs in the 2004 Asia Cup in Colombo and by 155 in Karachi four years later.This was a perfect warm-up for Pakistan ahead of their high-profile showdown with arch rivals India, also in Dubai on Wednesday.

Hong Kong struggled after captain Anshuman Rath won the toss and chose to bat in the Group A opener.Top-scorer Aizaz Khan (27) and Kinchit Shah (26) fought valiantly during their sixth-wicket stand of 53 runs to offer some respite after Hong Kong were left reeling at 44-5.

Skipper Rath (19) and Nizakat Khan (13) were the only other two men to reach double figures.Bangladesh thumped Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the first Group B match in Dubai on Saturday. Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, with the top two from that table contesting the September 28 final in Dubai.

Hong Kong:

Nizakat Khan run out 13

A. Rath c Sarfraz b Ashraf 19

Babar Hayat st Sarfraz b Shadab 7

C. Carter c Imam b Hasan 2

K. Shah c Shadab b Hasan 26

Ehsan Khan lbw b Shadab 0

Aizaz Khan b Shinwari 27

S. McKechnie lbw b Shinwari 0

Tanvir Afzal b Shinwari 0

Ehsan Nawaz run out 9

Nadeem Ahmed not out 9

Extras: (w4) 4

Total: all out; 37 overs 116

Fall: 1-17 (Nizakat), 2-32 (Rath), 3-39 (Carter), 4-44 (Hayat), 5-44 (Ehsan), 6-97 (Aizaz), 7-97 (McKechnie), 8-97 (Afzal), 9-99 (Shah)

Bowling: M. Amir 7-1-20-0, Usman Shinwari 7.3-19-3 (w1), Faheem Ashraf 4-0-10-1 (w1), Hasan Ali 7-0-19-2, Shadab Khan 8-1-31-2 (w1), Malik 3-0-17-0, Fakhar 0.3-0-0-0

Pakistan:

Fakhar Zaman c McKechnie b Ehsan 24

Imam-ul-Haq not out 50

Babar Azam c McKechnie b Ehsan 33

Shoaib Malik not out 9

Extras: (nb1, w3) 4

Total: (for two wkts, 23.4 overs) 120

DNB: Sarfraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari

Fall of wickets: 1-41 (Zaman), 2-93 (Azam)

Bowling: Afzal 4-2-13-0 (1w), Nawaz 4-0-27-0 (1w), Aizaz 3.4-0-19-0, Ehsna 8-0-34-2 (1w), Nadeem 4-0-27-0

Result: Pakistan won by eight wickets

Toss: Hong Kong

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Ahmad Pakteen (AFG)

Tv umpires: Shaun George (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).