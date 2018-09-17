Mon September 17, 2018
World

AFP
September 17, 2018

Macron draws fire with career advice to young job-seeker

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron was facing fresh criticism Sunday after telling an aspiring gardener that he could easily find a job if he would simply start looking in high-demand sectors like restaurants or construction.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Macron is seen talking with the young man during a public open house at the Elysee Palace on Saturday, part of the country’s Heritage Days.

“I’m 25 years old, I send resumes and cover letters, they don’t lead to anything,” he tells the president. “If you’re willing and motivated, in hotels, cafes and restaurants, construction, there’s not a single place I go where they don’t say they’re looking for people. Not one — it’s true!” Macron replies.

He suggests going to the Montparnasse neighbourhood, an area chock full of cafes and restaurants, assuring him he would easily find work.“If I crossed the street I’d find you one,” he says.“So go ahead,” he adds, to which the man replies, “Understood, thank you” as they shake hands.

Industry officials say there are some 100,000 hotel and restaurant jobs that need filling in France, and have called on Macron to regularise more illegal immigrants to cover the shortage. Yet critics quickly took to Twitter to deride the advice from the president, a former investment banker who has struggled to shake off a reputation as “president of the rich”. “Completely disconnected from the reality of the French,” one user wrote. “How can someone show that much contempt, lack of empathy and ignorance in just 30 seconds?” asked another.

