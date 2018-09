Dozens rally for jailed Reuters reporters in Myanmar

YANGON: Several dozen people rallied in central Yangon on Sunday against the jailing of two Reuters journalists, lamenting the shrinking space for free expression in Myanmar despite the advent of civilian rule.

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were sentenced two weeks ago to seven years behind bars under the Official Secrets Act. The judgement sent shockwaves through the country’s nascent community of journalists because it echoed life under the former junta, when the press was heavily censored and reporters routinely jailed. The ruling also sparked a global outcry against Myanmar’s army and against de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for failing to speak up for the pair. “We are very angry. We are disappointed in the new government. Shame on them,” activist Maung Saung Kha, 25, told AFP. “We condemn the sentence... they should be released.” Protesters released black balloons emblazoned with photos of the two jailed reporters. “The image of the country has been hurt by the court decision,” protester Thin Zar Shun Lei Yi added.