Dozens of inmates escape in Myanmar jail break

YANGON: Myanmar police are hunting dozens of escaped inmates who hijacked a delivery truck and smashed through the gates of their jail in a daring prison break on Sunday, officials said. The escape occurred on Sunday morning as prisoners seized a truck that had entered Hpa-An prison in eastern Karen state. “They attacked a prison officer, wounding him, and drove the truck out off the prison,” local official Khin Thet Mar told AFP. Citing conflicting reports from police and prison officers, she said the truck had either gone in to drop off sand and stone for construction, or to take out garbage from the facility. The inmates drove through the prison gates, she said. Khin Thet Mar warned locals to contact authorities if strangers appeared in their villages.