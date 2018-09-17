Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

World

AFP
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Killer storm Florence turning into ‘flood event’

KINSTON: Catastrophic floods raised the threat of dam breaks and landslides across the Carolinas Sunday, prolonging the agony caused by a killer hurricane that has left more than a dozen dead and billions of dollars in damage in the southeastern United States.

Downgraded to a tropical depression, Florence slowly crawled over South and North Carolina, dumping heavy rains on already flood-swollen river basins that authorities warned could bring more death and destruction.

Local media have tallied 13 deaths since Florence made landfall Friday as a Category 1 hurricane over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.“Unfortunately we’ve still got several days to go,” Brock Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told Fox News.

Long said more havoc lays ahead as the storm broadens its geographic scope over regions deeply saturated with water.Of particular concern were the risks to dams, already stressed by heavy rainfall from a tropical storm earlier in the month. “That water has got to come down and make its way to the coast and it’s traveling south. So the rivers are pretty saturated which exacerbates this problem. “What we have to focus on are there any dams that are going potentially going to break.”

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and heed officials warnings, adding that Florence had now turned into a “flood event.”“People fail to heed warnings and get out or they get into the flood waters trying to escape their home. And that’s where you start to see deaths escalate,” he told CBS News. “Even though hurricanes are categorized by wind it’s the water that really causes the most loss of life.”

A woman and her baby were among the storm’s first casualties when a tree fell on their house. Others killed included three who perished “due to flash flooding and swift water on roadways,” according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, and a 61-year-old woman who died when her car hit a downed tree.

At least two people died from electrocution while attempting to connect their generators while one couple died of monoxide poisoning from running their generator indoors, according to reports.Even as some residents began returning to their homes, officials warned a long road to recovery ahead.

“I think that the storm is likely going to produce impacts greater than Hurricane Matthew,” Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina said on Fox News, referring to a Category 5 storm that struck in 2016.

“The agriculture industry, the largest industry in our state is hard-hit. We will have to sort out the crop damage,” he continued, adding: “I think that it’s fair to say in terms of economic impact rebuilding that we are talking in the billions of dollars.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC