Daral Khwar Hydropower project completed successfully

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa government has crossed a milestone in energy sector by completing successfully provincial own resourced Daral Khwar Hydropower project having generation capacity of 36.6 Megawatt.

Daral Khwar HPP has been connected to national grid after starting of power generation. Power project will earn Rs 1.2 billion annually for provincial exchequer.

According to Chief Executive Officer, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Engr Syed Zain ullah Shah that Daral Khwar HPP is located in district Swat about having distance 185 KM from Peshawar, the project will generate annually 154 GWh electricity which will earn Rs. 1.2 billion for province. He further stated that the said power project is generating cheapest clean source of electricity.

He revealed the fact that besides Daral Khwar numbers of other power project would start generation during the year 2018 which would earn billion of rupees for provincial economy.