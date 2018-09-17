500 rescuers to perform duty on Ashura

Rawalpindi : Rescue 1122 will deploy 500 rescuers, 21 emergency ambulances, 12 fire vehicles, 05 rescue vehicles, water rescue teams and rescuers on different routes to provide emergency cover to the mourners on the occasion of Ashura.

According to the plan, all mobile posts and ambulances with medical kits will move along with the processions to provide the mourners with immediate medical aid.

The leaves of Rescuers have been cancelled in whole Division to meet any emergency.

Furthermore Rescue 1122 has prepared a contingency plan, Moreover, additional rescue teams shall remain on stand-by The Divisional Emergency Officer appealed the citizens to dial 1122 in case of any emergency.