Security arrangements for Muharram reviewed

Rawalpindi : Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Fayyaz Dev reviewed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram and directed to strengthen the security of majalis/jaloos and Imambargahs.

According to a press release issued by the Office of RPO, said there is dire need for maintaining atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood at all levels.

He said that Standing Operating Procedures SOPs should be implemented in letter, spirit adding that no negligence would be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the responsible.