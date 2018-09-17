Mon September 17, 2018
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

The messiah and the leper

Streamlining the EAC

New Pakistan, old hurdles

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today

20 injured as train derails near Attock

Islamabad

A
APP
September 17, 2018

85% construction work on urology institute completed

Rawalpindi: Over 85 per cent construction work of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) project has been completed despite financial constraints to help ailing segments of the society.

The Rs2.25 billion health project, inaugurated in August 2012 at Shamsabad will hopefully be completed soon as Provincial Secretary Health Saqib Zafar in his recent visit directed Officials of Public Works Department (PWD-Punjab) to complete the project of public welfare at the earliest, Medical Superintendent Dr Shoaib Khan said talking to this agency.

He said after the completion of 600-bed hospital, residents will have to avail the latest health faculties of liver and stomach related diseases, adding Rs1.5 billion has been spent out of total costing Rs2.25billion amount.

The MS said that state-of-the-art facility of Emergency and OPD could become functional within two months if government provides Rs100million at the earliest.

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

