Motorway police start tree plantation drive

LAHORE: In compliance with the directives of the prime minister for a massive tree plantation, a campaign has been initiated by the National Highways and Motorway Police across the country. NH&MP Inspector General Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has directed all the zonal and sector commanders to contribute plantation of at least 50,000 saplings in the first week. He said such a campaign was vital to the rehabilitation of the flora eliminated during construction of highways and motorways.