Motorway police start tree plantation drive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In compliance with the directives of the prime minister for a massive tree plantation, a campaign has been initiated by the National Highways and Motorway Police across the country. NH&MP Inspector General Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has directed all the zonal and sector commanders to contribute plantation of at least 50,000 saplings in the first week. He said such a campaign was vital to the rehabilitation of the flora eliminated during construction of highways and motorways.
LAHORE: In compliance with the directives of the prime minister for a massive tree plantation, a campaign has been initiated by the National Highways and Motorway Police across the country. NH&MP Inspector General Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has directed all the zonal and sector commanders to contribute plantation of at least 50,000 saplings in the first week. He said such a campaign was vital to the rehabilitation of the flora eliminated during construction of highways and motorways.
Comments