Doctors urged to update their knowledge

LAHORE: Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Prof Muhammad Tayyab has said health education plays an important in updating knowledge and young doctors should keep on learning modern skills and developments.

He expressed these views while addressing the concluding session of five-day surgery workshop held here at Lahore General Hospital in which 65 doctors participated from all over the country and successfully completed this course, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

The principal said that such courses are held by the Department of Surgery of Lahore General Hospital which is good omen. Prof Muhammad Tayyab also appreciated the efforts of Head of Surgery Department.

Dr Farooq Afzal, Dr Shabeer Chaudhary and Dr Imran Khokhar took part in holding this event. He said the present government has introduced revolutionary steps and especially in health sector is aimed at bringing visible changes. He expressed determination that every doctor and staff member would be in the team of the government to achieve this goal. Prof Muhammad Tayyab asked the doctors community to fulfill the dream of change and take practical steps for assisting the present government in this regard.

He said doctors’ community has a pivotal role in the health sector and every doctor should remain ready to perform its duty with national zeal and fervor. He said every patient coming in the hospital is equally important and every possible medical help should be provided at the earliest. He said Lahore General Hospital has more importance as the only neuro surgery facility is available in the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences situated here.