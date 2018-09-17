CPEC seminar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) will organise a seminar on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor on Monday (today) at 11am at Al-Raazi Hall. Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin will be the chief guest of the seminar titled ““CPEC: A Journey towards Peace and Prosperity”. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad will chair it. Renowned analyst Muhammad Mehdi and others will also participate in it.
