CPEC seminar

Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) will organise a seminar on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor on Monday (today) at 11am at Al-Raazi Hall. Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin will be the chief guest of the seminar titled ““CPEC: A Journey towards Peace and Prosperity”. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad will chair it. Renowned analyst Muhammad Mehdi and others will also participate in it.