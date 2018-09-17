Park Sang-hyun claims win at Shinhan Donghae Open

SEOUL: South Korean golfer Park Sang-hyun on Sunday fired an eight-under-par 63 to claim a stunning wire-to-wire victory at the Asian Tour’s Shinhan Donghae Open in Incheon, South Korea.

The 35-year-old finished his fourth round with eight birdies for a final score of 262, ending 22-under-par and five strokes ahead of Scott Vincent from Zimbabwe. Kiwi Nick Voke came third after carding 65 on the final round to finish a further two strokes back at the Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club.

Park’s compatriot and 2009 Shinhan Donghae Open champion Ryu Hyun-woo shared fourth place with Mun Do-yeob, also from South Korea. 2016 Shinhan Donghae Open champion Gaganjeet Bhullar had enjoyed a strong start to the tournament with a first-round 67, but failed to build on it as Park widened his lead through the weekend. The Indian scored a three-under-par 68 on Sunday to finish in joint-eighth place on 273.