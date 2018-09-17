Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

Sports

AFP
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Park Sang-hyun claims win at Shinhan Donghae Open

SEOUL: South Korean golfer Park Sang-hyun on Sunday fired an eight-under-par 63 to claim a stunning wire-to-wire victory at the Asian Tour’s Shinhan Donghae Open in Incheon, South Korea.

The 35-year-old finished his fourth round with eight birdies for a final score of 262, ending 22-under-par and five strokes ahead of Scott Vincent from Zimbabwe. Kiwi Nick Voke came third after carding 65 on the final round to finish a further two strokes back at the Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club.

Park’s compatriot and 2009 Shinhan Donghae Open champion Ryu Hyun-woo shared fourth place with Mun Do-yeob, also from South Korea. 2016 Shinhan Donghae Open champion Gaganjeet Bhullar had enjoyed a strong start to the tournament with a first-round 67, but failed to build on it as Park widened his lead through the weekend. The Indian scored a three-under-par 68 on Sunday to finish in joint-eighth place on 273.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC