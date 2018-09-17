Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

Sports

REUTERS
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mola claims third straight World Triathlon Series title

GOLD COAST, Australia: Spain’s Mario Mola clinched his third straight World Triathlon Series men’s title after finishing second in the final race here on Sunday.

Frenchman Vincent Luis won the race in 1:44:34, 14 seconds ahead of Mola, while South Africa’s Richard Murray finished third.“It has been a great season and finishing with a second place behind my training partner — it was a great race,” Mola said.

“I’ll try to make it four in a row next year and it’s in my hands to come back next year and be better.”Mola, who won the junior world title on the Gold Coast nine years ago, joined compatriot Javier Gomez as the only men to have won three consecutive world titles.

The 28-year-old finished with 6,081 points in the overall standings, 1,021 clear of second-placed Luis.Australian Jake Birtwhistle was third with 4,884, followed by Murray with 4,792.Twice Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee was handed a 15-second penalty for failing to go around a buoy during the swimming.The penalty was then upgraded to a disqualification and the Briton opted against an appeal, despite continuing with his race.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC