Mon September 17, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 17, 2018

Stanford rides roller coaster to Evian victory

EVIAN, France: American veteran Angela Stanford shot a final-round 68 to score a shock victory in the final major of the season, the Evian Championship.

The 40-year-old finished on 12 under par 272 and won the $577,000 first prize by a shot from Amy Olson (74), Mo Martin (70), Kim Sei-young (72) and Austin Ernst (68).Stanford, who eagled the 15th but then double-bogeyed the short 16th in a roller coaster round, thought she had lost her chance of victory when she failed to make birdie at the 18th.

But Amy Olson, the third round leader, took a double-bogey six at the 18th, hitting her tee shot into rough and then three-putting. It was the first time all day that the 26-year-old American fell out of the top spot.

Stanford couldn’t hold back the tears after her first victory in one of the women’s majors. Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, the US Women’s Open Champion, collected the Annika Rolex Major Award for season’s best results over the five major championships.

