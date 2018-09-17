Adeel helps Karachi bowl ZTBL out for 207

KARACHI: Fast bowler Adeel Malik took four for 38 to help Karachi Whites dismiss ZTBL for 207 on the first day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at National Stadium, Karachi, here on Sunday.

Usman Ashraf was the top scorer for ZTBL, as he struck 86 not out with 15 fours and a six. Karachi Whites were 26 without a loss in response.Abid Ali scored 131 as HBL posted 325 for five against Lahore Whites at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Sunday.

He was well supported by skipper Imran Farhat and Rameez Aziz, who scored 47 and 53 not out, respectively. Peshawar gained a slender lead against NBP as they reached 125 for nine in response to the bankers’ 106 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Opener Ashfaq Ahmed was Peshawar’s top scorer, managing 35 runs. Ataullah got five for 29 runs. Earlier, NBP’s batting line-up failed miserably against Peshawar’s trio of Taj Wali, Altaf Ahmed and Nasir Ahmed, who took three wickets each.

Opener Rameez Raja Jr was their top scorer, managing 29. At Abbottabad Stadium, KRL bowled FATA out for 253 with Ali Shafiq capturing eight wickets for 70. Asif Afridi scored 97 with 14 fours and one six.

KRL were 43 without a loss in response. SNGPL secured lead against Islamabad as they reached 196 for three after bowling out the hosts for 108 at Diamond Ground.

Skipper Mohammad Hafeez fell after making 63. Asad Shafiq was not out on 38. Earlier, Azizullah grabbed four and Rahat Ali got three wickets to dismiss Islamabad for the paltry total.

Rawalpindi amassed 239 for the loss of four wickets against PTV at Pindi Stadium. Tayyab Riaz and Haseeb Azam scored 68 and 75, respectively. Tabish Khan got three wickets. At Multan Stadium, SSGC shot out Multan for 143 with Kashif Bhatti taking five for 33. Imran Rafiq scored 44 with four fours.

At stumps, SSGC were 75 for the loss of two wickets. At LCCA ground, Lahore, WAPDA amassed 215 for five against Lahore Blues with skipper Salman Butt scoring a fine 129, which included nine boundaries.