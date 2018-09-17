Syrians vote in first local polls since 2011

DAMASCUS: Syrians in government-controlled areas cast their ballots on Sunday in the first local elections there since 2011, when the country’s ill-fated uprising erupted against Bashar-al-Assad’s rule.

Seven years since the last vote, the conflict has killed more than 360,000 people, forced millions more to flee, and left the economy in tatters. Now, Syrian troops are back in control of around two-thirds of the country after a string of victories, most recently around Damascus and in southern Syria.

More than 6,550 voting centres opened at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) across government-held parts of the country, state media reported. Sunday is a regular working day in Syria but voting was extended by five hours until midnight (2100 GMT) because of "high participation", state news agency Sana said, without giving turnout figures.

It said more than 40,000 candidates were competing for 18,478 seats on local administrative councils. In Damascus, election posters mostly featuring incumbents were plastered across public squares, including in the Old City.