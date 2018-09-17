Mon September 17, 2018
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Fawad lauds HR minister for launching awareness drive about women's right

CJP tells private hospitals to put their house in order

Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

‘Building dams sans Sindh consent illegal’

20 injured as train derails near Attock

World

AFP
September 17, 2018

Syrians vote in first local polls since 2011

DAMASCUS: Syrians in government-controlled areas cast their ballots on Sunday in the first local elections there since 2011, when the country’s ill-fated uprising erupted against Bashar-al-Assad’s rule.

Seven years since the last vote, the conflict has killed more than 360,000 people, forced millions more to flee, and left the economy in tatters. Now, Syrian troops are back in control of around two-thirds of the country after a string of victories, most recently around Damascus and in southern Syria.

More than 6,550 voting centres opened at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) across government-held parts of the country, state media reported. Sunday is a regular working day in Syria but voting was extended by five hours until midnight (2100 GMT) because of "high participation", state news agency Sana said, without giving turnout figures.

It said more than 40,000 candidates were competing for 18,478 seats on local administrative councils. In Damascus, election posters mostly featuring incumbents were plastered across public squares, including in the Old City.

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

