Laudable efforts

This refers to the news report ‘CDA anti-encroachment operation continues’ (Sep 14). The authorities have launched a crackdown on all illegally constructed properties in Islamabad. The performance of the CDA has always been exceptional. For example, Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall was spread beyond its legal boundaries and its offices were constructed on the adjoining land that was not legally a part of the mall’s area. Those offices and campsites were destroyed by the CDA authorities.

Similarly, one part of the Kashmir Highway was recently cleared off of all the illegal constructions. The CDA, along with the ICT administration, is doing its best to implement the law. This will serve as a lesson for all those people who don’t obey laws. Now, they will be even more careful in the future and will construct building only after they have acquired No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the authorities concerned.

Dr Saad Riaz

Islamabad